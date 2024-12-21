Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

