Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.
Shares of CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
