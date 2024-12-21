Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $26.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

