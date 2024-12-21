Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.11 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 94.22 ($1.18). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 94.22 ($1.18), with a volume of 5,942 shares.

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,133.33 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Castelnau Group news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,063.36 ($25,214.73). Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

