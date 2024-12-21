cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.36. 175,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

cbdMD Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

