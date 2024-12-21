Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 1,839,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,006,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Further Reading

