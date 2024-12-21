Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.