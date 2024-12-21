Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

CGTX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.