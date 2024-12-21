Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 49,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 55,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

