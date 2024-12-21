Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.