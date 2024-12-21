Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
