Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

