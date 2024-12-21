Christian Kleinerman Sells 3,029 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.
SNOW opened at $166.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
