Christian Kleinerman Sells 3,029 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.

SNOW opened at $166.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

