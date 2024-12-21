City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 5847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
City Developments Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
