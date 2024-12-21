ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,869.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

