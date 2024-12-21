ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Sells $101,702.36 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30.

On Friday, October 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $45.00 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.