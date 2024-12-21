ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

CLIR opened at $1.13 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

