CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at CMC Metals

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

