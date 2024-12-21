Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Upgraded at B. Riley

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CGTX
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.