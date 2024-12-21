Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

