Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
