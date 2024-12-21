Contrasting TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) & Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -110.40% -73.60% TriSalus Life Sciences -206.24% N/A -236.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sharps Technology and TriSalus Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($8.08) -0.23 TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million 6.67 -$59.04 million ($2.49) -1.63

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and TriSalus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 7 2 3.22

TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 191.01%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats Sharps Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology



Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About TriSalus Life Sciences



TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

