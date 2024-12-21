Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after buying an additional 236,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,166,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 514,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

