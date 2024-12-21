Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14), with a volume of 794300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.16).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.67. The company has a market capitalization of £707.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

