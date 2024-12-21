Coty’s (COTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

