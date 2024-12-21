Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.76. 130,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 137,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$369.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

