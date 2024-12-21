Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares December Cash Distribution – Update on Financial Performance

Dallas, Texas, December 20, 2024 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) has announced a cash distribution to its unit holders of $0.062265 per unit, to be paid on January 15, 2025, for unitholders of record on December 31, 2024. The Trustee, Argent Trust Company, disclosed this monthly distribution in a recent news release.

Get alerts:

The underlying oil and gas sales and average prices pertinent to the most recent and prior month distributions have been revealed. For the current month distribution, the sales data includes 13,000 barrels of oil and 68,000 cubic feet of gas at average prices of $69.15 per barrel and $3.26 per cubic foot, respectively. In comparison, the prior month’s distribution reported 13,000 barrels of oil and 86,000 cubic feet of gas sold at $71.39 per barrel and $3.54 per cubic foot, respectively.

Additionally, XTO Energy has informed the Trustee of a $69,000 increase in excess costs related to properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. Despite this rise, there was no reduction in the net proceeds from the other conveyances. The cumulative remaining excess costs on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests amount to $4,256,000, which includes accrued interest of $1,115,000.

For further details regarding the Trust, such as the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and previous press releases, interested parties can access the official website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Director of Royalty Trust Services

Argent Trust Company, Trustee

855-588-7839

This report includes some financial data and insights into Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) as provided in the 8-K SEC filing submitted on December 20, 2024. It should be noted that the information in this announcement is not intended to be “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as revised. The details herein are summarized in compliance with the requirements of Form 8-K.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s 8K filing here.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles