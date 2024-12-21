Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Cutera has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Cutera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cutera by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.