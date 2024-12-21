Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 29839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.