DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

