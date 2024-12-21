DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
DVA opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DaVita has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $169.51.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
