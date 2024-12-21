DBV Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

DBV Technologies S.A. has recently received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding its compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The letter, issued on December 13, 2024, confirmed that the company has regained compliance with the listing regulation.

Get alerts:

The determination was based on the closing bid price of the company’s American Depositary Shares meeting the requirement of $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, spanning from November 29, 2024, to December 12, 2024.

In response to this notification, DBV Technologies S.A. has issued a Form 8-K filing to notify shareholders and the public about this development. The company has stated that it has complied with the necessary conditions outlined by Nasdaq and is now in good standing with regards to the specific listing rule.

This update underscores DBV Technologies’ commitment to meeting and maintaining the regulatory standards set forth by the exchanges where its securities are listed. It signifies a positive step for the company in terms of regulatory compliance and market positioning.

As of December 16, 2024, the filing has been duly signed by Virginie Boucinha, the Chief Financial Officer of DBV Technologies S.A.

This announcement reaffirms the company’s diligence in adhering to regulatory requirements and marks a significant milestone in its efforts to uphold transparency and accountability to shareholders and stakeholders.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DBV Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading