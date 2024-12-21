De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,445,980 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £205.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.24.

About De La Rue

