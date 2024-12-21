Derek Andersen Sells 94,164 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $213,468.00.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.