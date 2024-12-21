D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.31 and last traded at $170.31. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.75.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76.
About D’Ieteren Group
D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D’Ieteren Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.