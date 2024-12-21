D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.31 and last traded at $170.31. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.75.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Free Report)

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.