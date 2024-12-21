Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.20, but opened at $113.95. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 532,655 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

