Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $17,550.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,731,125. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

