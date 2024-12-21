Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,139,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 177,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
