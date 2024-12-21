Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,139,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 177,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
