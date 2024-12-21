Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
