Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,602 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $35,803.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,156,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,376,733.22. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,410.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

