Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $22,878.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of America Corp /De/ Bank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,800 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $23,058.00.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

EFR opened at $12.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 254,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

