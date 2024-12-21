Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ETB stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
