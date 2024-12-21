Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,599,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after buying an additional 1,214,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $16,043,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

