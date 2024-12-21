ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 25610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENAGAS S A/ADR
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.