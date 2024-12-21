Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 20th (ABEO, BIIB, DGX, ENPH, EOG, FDX, GPRK, JACK, KMX, MLKN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 20th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a mixed rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

