Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 20th (ABEO, BIIB, DGX, ENPH, EOG, FDX, GPRK, JACK, KMX, MLKN)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 20th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a mixed rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

