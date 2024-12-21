Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.07 and last traded at $63.07. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

