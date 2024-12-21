ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

