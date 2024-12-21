European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 304651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.02).

European Assets Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £291.66 million, a PE ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

