Evans Bancorp Shareholders Approve Merger with NBT Bancorp**

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE American: EVBN) recently held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 20, 2024, where pivotal decisions on the company’s future were made. At the culmination of this meeting, the company’s shareholders voted on three significant proposals, leading to the approval of a merger with NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB).

The first proposal, the Merger Proposal, aimed at approving the Agreement and Plan of Merger between NBT, NBT Bank, National Association, Evans Bancorp, and Evans Bank, National Association. This proposal received overwhelming support, with two-thirds of all outstanding shares voting in favor of the merger.

Additionally, shareholders also voted to approve a Compensation Proposal on an advisory basis, which outlined specified compensations for executive officers in connection with the merger. The majority of votes cast favored this proposal, further solidifying the direction towards the merger.

Finally, the Adjournment Proposal received approval, enabling shareholders to proceed with one or more adjournments if needed for further solicitation of proxies in support of the merger, although an adjournment wasn’t deemed necessary due to the initial approval of the merger proposal.

Subsequently, on December 20, 2024, a press release announced that Evans and NBT had successfully obtained the requisite regulatory approvals and waivers from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York necessary for the merger to proceed. Shareholders displayed overwhelming approval for the merger, setting the stage for a new phase in the companies’ growth.

The merger, now in its final stages, will see Evans merging into NBT in an all-stock transaction, with Evans Bank merging into NBT Bank immediately after. The integration aims to bring together two esteemed banking entities and expand NBT’s footprint into Western New York. The completion of the merger is expected in the second quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

While these developments signal a period of significant transformation for Evans Bancorp, both companies remain committed to their shared culture, values, and customer-centric approaches. The collaboration promises an amplified suite of financial products and services for customers, ushering in a new era for both organizations.

This release contains forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties associated with the merger. NBT and Evans aim to execute their business strategies effectively amidst challenges that may arise during the integration process. Both entities maintain transparency in disclosing associated risks and will continue to update stakeholders about any alterations resulting from unforeseen events post the issued statements.

The completion of this merger will mark a milestone in the journey of Evans Bancorp and NBT Bancorp Inc., both poised to offer enhanced financial solutions to their expanding customer base.

