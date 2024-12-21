Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Douglas Moore Buys 4,000 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore purchased 4,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.31 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.67.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

