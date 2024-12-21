Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.94.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

