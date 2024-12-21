Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 13,272 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $50,964.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,472. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.
- On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.
- On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.
Expensify Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $277.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
