Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 13,272 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $50,964.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,472. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $277.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,911 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

