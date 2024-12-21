Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 192,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 213,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

