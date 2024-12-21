Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 197,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

